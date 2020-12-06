1/
Andrew Mazzie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew Mazzie Loving Husband of Leona nee Stobierski; Giving father of Andrea (Mike) Vallone, Richard and Nicole (Rod) Lott; Selfless Papa of Cora, Davide, Olivia, Jackson and Alexander. Proud member of Elmhurst Elks Lodge #1531 since 2007 and barber extraordinaire. Visitation Monday 3:00 – 8:00 pm with a Service, 7:00 pm at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Interment private. In light of the recent government mandated restrictions all are welcome to come, however, we ask that you keep your visit brief. Face masks are required along with social distancing. For funeral info 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Service
07:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 5, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jennifer Wujcik
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved