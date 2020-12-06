Andrew Mazzie Loving Husband of Leona nee Stobierski; Giving father of Andrea (Mike) Vallone, Richard and Nicole (Rod) Lott; Selfless Papa of Cora, Davide, Olivia, Jackson and Alexander. Proud member of Elmhurst Elks Lodge #1531 since 2007 and barber extraordinaire. Visitation Monday 3:00 – 8:00 pm with a Service, 7:00 pm at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Interment private. In light of the recent government mandated restrictions all are welcome to come, however, we ask that you keep your visit brief. Face masks are required along with social distancing. For funeral info 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com