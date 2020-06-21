Andrew Mitchell Charles
1969 - 2020
Andrew Mitchell Charles passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his home in Kalamazoo, MI. Andy was born May 28, 1969 in Oak Park, grew up in Wheaton, graduated from Miami University (Ohio), and settled finally in Kalamazoo, MI, where he worked as a graphic designer and

volunteered in the community while raising his amazing son.

Most important in Andy's life was his son, William Andrew Charles, known to one and all as "Liam." When Andy wasn't with Liam or working, he was probably golfing. To know Andy was to know his charismatic wit, endless generosity and zest for life. He was never in a room without laughter. His family was the center, but he stayed close with his network of friends - from the gang in Briarcliffe South and Lowell Elementary School, to Wheaton Central High School, and in Ohio and Michigan.

Andy enjoyed using his creative talents to help his community and friends whenever anyone asked. He volunteered at Kalamazoo Country Day School and at Hospital Hospitality House of Kalamazoo.

Andy is survived by his parents Carol and Bob Zenner of Oak Park and William and Holly Charles of Chicago, his son, the light of his life, "Liam" Charles; 4 sisters and 3 brothers, Michelle (Rick) Berens of Blaine, MN, Brian (Ann) Shoup of Wilmette, Brett (Teresa) Shoup of Naperville, Karen (Bryan) Purl of Naperville, Amelia (Gary) Thomas of Roseville, CA, Josh (Janelle) Zenner of St. John's, FL and Megan (Charlie) MacConnachie of Lisle, and several fond aunts, uncles and cousins, nieces and nephews whom he adored.

Andy also leaves a phenomenal group of friends, people who are an extension of his family, and who will forever be connected to his family by shared memories.

A celebration of Andy's life will be planned for a later date. Memorials may be directed to Hospital Hospitality House of Kalamazoo - hhhkz.org / 269-341-7811 or to Kalamazoo Civic Theater - my.kazoocivic.com. Please visit Andrew's personalized webpage for an online guestbook or to leave a condolence. Arrangements were made by the Langeland Family Funeral Homes Burial & Cremation Services, 622 S Burdick

St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007. https://www.langelands.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
June 19, 2020
God bless AC and his family. So sorry to hear of his passing. He was always so generous and caring and fun to be around. RIP AC.
Jeffrey O'Brien
Friend
