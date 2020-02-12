|
Andrew F. Muller 67 of Mt. Prospect was born on February 7, 1953 to the late John and late Magdalena Muller and passed away February 11, 2020. Andrew was the beloved husband of Theresa "Terry" (nee Doherty) Muller; loving father of Drew and Christopher Muller; caring brother of the late John Muller; dear son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Visitation Thursday February 13 from 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home 2099 Miner St. Des Plaines, IL. Funeral Friday February 14 with visitation from 9:30am until funeral mass 10:30am at St Alphonsus Ligouri Catholic Church 411 N. Wheeling Rd Prospect Heights, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to or St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Funeral info 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020