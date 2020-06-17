Andrew R. Durik, died of natural causes June 11, 2020 at his residence in Waupaca, WI. He was born November 5, 1927, in Oak Park, IL, the son of Andrew Durik and Anna Slahor. Andrew graduated from Morton East High School in 1945 and then enlisted with the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Europe during WW II as part of the 10th Constabulary Squadron where he earned a specialty in radio operation and was honorably discharged July 26, 1947. After WWII he attended the University of Illinois, majored in Mechanical Engineering and graduated in 1951. In 1952 he married the love of his life, his everything, Carol Palka and they celebrated 67 years of marriage. He will be forever remembered as a loving father whose character, sense of humor and work ethic were second to none. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Carl. Surviving in addition to his wife Carol (Palka) Durik, are his daughters, Nancy Lally; Gail Walters and her husband, Ron; Dawn Turner and her husband Frank; sons, Andrew Albert Durik and his wife Svetlana; Curtis Durik and wife Brenda; and Christopher Durik; grandchildren, Sara Walters; Jeffrey Walters and his wife Kristie; Traci Cole and her husband Andrew; Samantha Teixeira and her husband Christopher; Frank Turner; Aleksandra Durik; and Andrew Durik; and a great-grand daughter Camille. A service of remembrance will be held on Thursday June 18th from 11 am to 2pm at Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 S. Oak Park, Stickney, IL. Internment will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleums, 7201 Archer Road, Justice, IL.





