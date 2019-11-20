Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1107 N Orleans St
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1107 N Orleans St
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Cirillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Rocco Cirillo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Rocco Cirillo Obituary
Andrew Rocco Cirillo, age 47 passed away suddenly November 14, 2019. Beloved husband to Dolores nee Santillan. Loving son to Richard and Linda Cirillo. Devoted Papi to Rocco, Galilea, and Madonna. Dear brother to Benjamin Joseph (Stefanie) Cirillo. Loving son in law to Socorro Leal. Cherished uncle, cousin and friend to many and will be deeply missed. A visitation will be held Thursday November 21, at St. Joseph Catholic Church 1107 N Orleans St, Chicago, IL from 3:00-8:00PM. A mass will be held Friday November 22, at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 11:00AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside IL. For more information please visit Andrew's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com or call 773-736-3833.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now