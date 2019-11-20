|
|
Andrew Rocco Cirillo, age 47 passed away suddenly November 14, 2019. Beloved husband to Dolores nee Santillan. Loving son to Richard and Linda Cirillo. Devoted Papi to Rocco, Galilea, and Madonna. Dear brother to Benjamin Joseph (Stefanie) Cirillo. Loving son in law to Socorro Leal. Cherished uncle, cousin and friend to many and will be deeply missed. A visitation will be held Thursday November 21, at St. Joseph Catholic Church 1107 N Orleans St, Chicago, IL from 3:00-8:00PM. A mass will be held Friday November 22, at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 11:00AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside IL. For more information please visit Andrew's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com or call 773-736-3833.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019