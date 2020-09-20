1/1
Andrew S. Apgar
1967 - 2020
Andrew Sanborn Apgar of Ingleside, IL, died suddenly September 9, 2020 at age 53, the result of a single vehicle car accident. Born in New Jersey, he moved to Illinois, graduating from John Hersey High School in 1985. He earned his bachelor's degree at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. Andy was a dog lover, culinary genius, gardener and loyal friend to many. He was an artist/glass blower, carpenter, dog trainer, and moving specialist. Preceded in death by his mother, Jean Apgar in 2003, he is survived by his father and his wife, Olin and Doreen Apgar; siblings, Geoffrey Olin Apgar (Patricia Campeau) and Myrina Elizabeth (James) Figiel; nieces (Bethany, Jessica, Emma, Elizabeth, and Abigail "Avi") and nephews (Collin, Matthew, Ryan, and Jonathan); his canine girls Raven and Harley Quinn; and countless friends, who he considered family. A formal gathering is not yet planned. For now, enjoy a Bears game and he will be there. Memorials in Andy's name may be given to RescueMe.Org, Kay's Animal Shelter, K9s for Warriors, or any no-kill dog shelter you prefer.

For additional information about Andy and to leave a message for his family, go to www.kristanfuneralhome.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
5 entries
September 19, 2020
Deepest condolences on your loss, Andy’s a wonderful person. I had the pleasure of being a teammate at Hersey and a neighbor at SIU, and got to know him as a fun, warm, helpful and genuine person. While we lost touch after college, I will always remember him with a smile.

May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Matt Gorecki
Friend
September 19, 2020
RIP DAD! We are in good hands and love and miss you
RIP AND WE WILL SEE EACHOTHER AGAIN MISS YOU
Jody Navarrete
Friend
September 19, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
And may the "God of all comfort"
Carry family and friends through this difficult time of such great loss of Andrew
Penny
September 18, 2020
Nature's own.
Loved my brother. He was like no other. I miss him everyday.
Myrina Figiel
Family
September 17, 2020
To Apgar Family~ Sending prayers and love to all of you at this time. May god watch over Andy. He had a smile that shined non stop. Remembering many a gatherings during the 1980's at the Apgar home. Sincerely sorry for your loss at this time. The gates have opened up for a wonderful man.
Karen Schumacher-Novack
Friend
