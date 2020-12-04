1/1
Andrew S. Rotman-Zaid
Andy Rotman-Zaid was a true Renaissance man. His passion was helping people by making connections, sending information, or just giving his opinion. Having lived with a chronic illness for 35 years, he was particularly fascinated with issues of mortality and the mysteries of life. Professionally he loved helping those that coached business leaders by questioning their motives and process. Andy is survived by his wife, Holly Rotman-Zaid; his daughters: Sara (Rotman-Zaid) Atkins with her husband Daniel Atkins and Maya Rotman-Zaid; his grandchildren were the light of his life: Zusil, Tevye, Freida, Moshe, and Mimi Atkins and Ruthie Rotman-Zaid; his brothers Jon and Adam Zaid and his sister Tina Hodges Thronson. Andy has left us by rocket blasting out to the cosmos for the most extraordinary mystical trip-giggling his face off the whole way there! The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be Zoomed Friday, 1:30 p.m. CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click on Andy's photo and scroll down to Service Details to register for the Zoom. The Zoom will be up 15 minutes prior to the service. Contributions may be made to the Vasculitis Foundation, www.vasculitisfoundation.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
December 3, 2020
My condolences on your family's loss. Sincerely, Diane Frese Gritton (former co-worker of Holly.)
Diane Gritton
Acquaintance
