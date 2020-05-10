PFC Andrew S. "Drew" Westfallen, 20 of Chicago and Woodstock, IL died Sunday May 3, 2020.
Andrew was born on March 28, 2000 in Park Ridge, IL to Stephen Westfallen and Robyn Carpenter.
Andrew was a 2018 graduate of Taft High School in Chicago. Upon graduation, Andrew attended basic training at Fort Benning, GA, having joined the Illinois Army National Guard. Andrew earned the rank of Private First Class in his brief time with Delta Company based out of Woodstock, IL. He wore his Blue Infantry Cord with pride – INFANTRY.
He recently attended McHenry County College with plans of transferring to NIU to pursue a career in dentistry. A career path which started while working several years at his Aunt's orthodontics office. He often told stories of how the 'tweens' that came in said he was 'cute'.
Andrew loved to ride his motorcycle and working on his and others' cars. He was the family 'go-to' car guy. He was constantly jetting off on one adventure or another with his close group of friends. He had an unquenchable thirst for, and love of life and so he lived every moment to its fullest.
Andrew is survived by his father, Stephen (Diana) Westfallen of Chicago, his mother Robyn (Joe) Carpenter of Woodstock. His paternal grandparents, Ronald Westfallen and Rosemary Westfallen. His maternal grandparents, Greg (Debbie) Citko, and Joyce (Michael) Tracy; older sisters Starr Covarrubias and PFC Daphne Westfallen, younger brother PFC Matthew Westfallen and step siblings Joshua and Kayla Carpenter, nephew Aiden Covarrubias as well as loving aunts, uncles, cousins, his Army family and countless friends. He will be received in Heaven by his great grandparents.
Andrew loved the phrase "I want to die with memories and not dreams". He did just that. There are no speed limits in Heaven and the track is endless.
Due to the current Covid situation (or as Drew called it, " the 'rona"), services will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Night love you Drew.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Operation Wild Horse, 605 S. Valley Hill Road, Bull Valley, IL 60098. Funeral Information and to sign the guest book visit, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.