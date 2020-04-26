|
|
Andrew "Andy" Shankman, 68, passed away after an 18 month long courageous battle with cancer on the morning of April 24th at his home in Arlington Heights, father of Shaun; grandfather of Milan; brother of Jim; son of Sugar and the late Leslie; former husband of Lynda. Andy was born January 27, 1952 in Chicago, and raised in Highland Park. Andy was a professional pilot and flight instructor. He also spent many years working for Leaf Brands, Inc in Chicago, where he ran the Malted Milk Department and was in charge of production of world famous Whoppers. He was a great fan of hockey in general and the Chicago Blackhawks in particular. Those who knew him loved him very much. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. For Information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020