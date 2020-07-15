1/1
Andrew Sopko Jr., age 68. Beloved husband and best friend of Joyce (nee Styler). Loving and proud father of Jillian (forever his "Baby Jill"). Devoted son of the late Andrew (late Eleanore ) Sopko and son-in-law of the late Edward (late Delores) Styler. Cherished brother of Karen Sopko Sheehan and brother-in-law of Edward (Geri ) Styler. Fond uncle of Stefanie, Scott and Christopher Sheehan. Andrew was a U.S. Army Veteran and a retired member of the Chicago Fire Dept. Andy loved 60s music, muscle cars, driving his restored '67 GTO, his daily crossword puzzle, and his pug dog, Bert. He was a wonderful husband to his wife, whom he affectionally called "Skyler" and devoted to his "Mini me" daughter, Jill. Andy left us much too soon and we all will miss his joy and humor. He left this world filled with peace knowing he was a great success as a husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. Visitation Friday, July 17th from 3-8 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago, IL 60646. Due to covid-19 restrictions a private funeral mass will be held Saturday, July 18th at St. Mary of the Woods. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the education fund for Jillian or the American Diabetes Association. Info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
JUL
18
Funeral Mass
12:30 PM
St. Mary of the Woods Church
