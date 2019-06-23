Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:15 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Szimon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Szimon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Andrew Szimon Obituary
Andrew Szimon, suddenly, devoted son of the late Maria and Andreas Szimon; companion to Theresa Brown; loving brother of Werner (Barbara) Bauer and John (Julie) Szimon; dear uncle of Nicholas, Matthew and Stefany Szimon. Member of Carpenter's Union Local #58. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W. Irving Pk Rd. Funeral Thursday, prayers at 10:15 a.m. going to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Info 773-588-5850 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now