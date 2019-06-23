|
Andrew Szimon, suddenly, devoted son of the late Maria and Andreas Szimon; companion to Theresa Brown; loving brother of Werner (Barbara) Bauer and John (Julie) Szimon; dear uncle of Nicholas, Matthew and Stefany Szimon. Member of Carpenter's Union Local #58. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W. Irving Pk Rd. Funeral Thursday, prayers at 10:15 a.m. going to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Info 773-588-5850 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019