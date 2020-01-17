|
Andrew T. Ryndak, age 63, of the Beverly neighborhood in Chicago IL passed away on January 13, 2020. "Andy" was the beloved husband of Cynthia Bern-Ryndak; loving father of Jeritt Ryndak and step-father of Carly "Sunshine" (Peter) Klauss; dear brother of the late Elizabeth (Ron) Holmes and the late George (Connie) Ryndak.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday January 25th, at Trinity United Methodist Church 9848 S. Winchester Ave. Chicago IL. For additional information: Legacy.com
If desired, memorial donations to PAWS Tinley Park (https://pawstinleypark.org/donate/) are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020