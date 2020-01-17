Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
9848 S. Winchester Ave.
Chicago, IL
Andrew T. Ryndak

Andrew T. Ryndak Obituary
Andrew T. Ryndak, age 63, of the Beverly neighborhood in Chicago IL passed away on January 13, 2020. "Andy" was the beloved husband of Cynthia Bern-Ryndak; loving father of Jeritt Ryndak and step-father of Carly "Sunshine" (Peter) Klauss; dear brother of the late Elizabeth (Ron) Holmes and the late George (Connie) Ryndak.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday January 25th, at Trinity United Methodist Church 9848 S. Winchester Ave. Chicago IL. For additional information: Legacy.com

If desired, memorial donations to PAWS Tinley Park (https://pawstinleypark.org/donate/) are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
