Andrew William Sullivan Jr., 82, died on March 6, 2019 in St. Charles, Illinois. Andy was born on September 8, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois to Andrew William and Gertrude Rose (Meehan) Sullivan. Andy's mother enrolled him in violin lessons and he also played the clarinet and saxophone for weekend dances in high school. He played the saxophone as a member of the University of Notre Dame Marching Band and the violin with the DePaul University Chicago Symphony in Orchestra Hall. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1959 and earned his MBA from Northwestern University in 1962.Andy was an avid reader of non-fiction, from history to sports and religion. He served his parishes as a lector, choir member and leader of Bible study groups. Andy coached his children's sports teams and enjoyed playing tennis, golf and sailing. He played baseball at St Rita and Leo where he was nicknamed "The Falcon." Andy was both a Cubs and White Sox fan. He enjoyed annual summer vacations with his family.Andy started his career in marketing research with the Ford Motor Company and then with Libby and later joined Pharmacia Upjohn. He was the Director of Marketing Research in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Later he joined Bristol-Myers Squibb in Evansville, Indiana.His parents and brothers, James and Robert Sullivan, as well as his spirited Jack Russell Terrier, Buddy, precede Andy in death. He is survived by his wife, Marian Hagan Sullivan and his children, Stephanie, Andrew, and Rosemary, loving sisters-and brothers-in-law, Rosemary Hagan, Patricia Sullivan and John Trelease, and nieces and nephews Elizabeth Sorbo, James Sullivan, Laura Trelease, Jeanne Clements, and Kerry Jacobson.Donations in Andy's name may be made to (MercyHome.org) and St. John Neumann Catholic Church.Visitation at 9:30 am and Mass at 10:30 am will be held on March 12 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in St. Charles followed by burial at Holy Name Sepulchre in Alsip, Illinois. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary