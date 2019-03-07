Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrija Vasilj
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrija Vasilj

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Andrija Vasilj Obituary
Beloved husband of Zdenka (nee Dugandzic); loving father of Ana Maria and Tomislav "Tom" Vasilj; beloved son of the late Mate and Sima Vasilj; dear brother of the late Mara (the late Jozo) Bukmir, the late Franjo (the late Jagoda) Vasilj, Ruza (the late Blago) Vasilj, Kata (the late Jakov) Dugandzic, the late Vida (the late Jozo) Vasilj, and the late Tomislav (the late Sima) Vasilj; fond uncle, great uncle, cousin, and friend of many; many relatives and friends located in Herzegovina, and Croatia. Member of St. Jerome Croatian Parish. Visitation Friday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) Funeral Mass Saturday 1 p.m. at St. Jerome Croatian Parish 2823 S. Princeton Ave Mass 1 p.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For Service Info (312)225-8500 or www.colettasonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now