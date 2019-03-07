|
|
Beloved husband of Zdenka (nee Dugandzic); loving father of Ana Maria and Tomislav "Tom" Vasilj; beloved son of the late Mate and Sima Vasilj; dear brother of the late Mara (the late Jozo) Bukmir, the late Franjo (the late Jagoda) Vasilj, Ruza (the late Blago) Vasilj, Kata (the late Jakov) Dugandzic, the late Vida (the late Jozo) Vasilj, and the late Tomislav (the late Sima) Vasilj; fond uncle, great uncle, cousin, and friend of many; many relatives and friends located in Herzegovina, and Croatia. Member of St. Jerome Croatian Parish. Visitation Friday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) Funeral Mass Saturday 1 p.m. at St. Jerome Croatian Parish 2823 S. Princeton Ave Mass 1 p.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For Service Info (312)225-8500 or www.colettasonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2019