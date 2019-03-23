|
|
Andy Gajewski, 70 of Exeland, WI, died Monday, March 18, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his wife Jean, sons Andrew and Daniel, daughter Cheryl, his grandchildren, sister Gail (Frank) Meyers and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter & Rose Gajewski. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wed., April 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith, WI. A visitation will be held on Tues., April 2nd after 4:00 P.M. at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again on Wednesday at the church for an hour prior to the service.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019