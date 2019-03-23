Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Andy Gajewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andy Gajewski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Andy Gajewski Obituary
Andy Gajewski, 70 of Exeland, WI, died Monday, March 18, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his wife Jean, sons Andrew and Daniel, daughter Cheryl, his grandchildren, sister Gail (Frank) Meyers and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter & Rose Gajewski. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wed., April 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith, WI. A visitation will be held on Tues., April 2nd after 4:00 P.M. at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again on Wednesday at the church for an hour prior to the service.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.