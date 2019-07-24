Anell Smiley-Morris 84 of Gary, Indiana passed away July 18, 2019. She was born July 12, 1935 in Gordonville, AL. She was educated in Alabama and moved to Gary in 1954. She was a member of Village First Baptist Church, Usher Board and dedicated Sunday School teacher. In Anell's later years she attended the services at Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling and was a great cook and baker. She will be remembered for her commitment to caring for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Anell was preceded in death by her parents Luke and Alberta Shufford, 2 children Lorenzo Shufford and Mary Frances Jenkins, 3 siblings Rodell Shufford, Robert Shufford and Eddie Shufford. She leaves to cherish fond memories her loving husband of 20 years Jimmie J. Morris; 7 children Carl (Mae Ella) Smiley, Janice (Ron) Barker, Mark (Alicha) Smiley, Cecil (Mary) Smiley, Jeffrey (Veronica) Smiley, Ronald Smiley, Charles (Christina Williams) Smiley; 6 siblings Eddie Lee Shufford, Elliott Shufford, Elizabeth Jernigan, Margaret Schruender, Joe Shufford and Mary Shufford. A host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other beloved family and friends. Visitation Saturday July 27, 2019 from 9 to 11:00 a.m. with funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, IN. Rev. Curtis Lee, officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019