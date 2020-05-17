Angela "Angie" Brandl. Dearest niece of her late "stand-in" mother Verna Brandl, Rosemary Brandl, and Peg Dillon; dear cousin of Patricia Brandl, and Rosemary Stark. Preceded in death by her parents, Angela and Stanley Czapalski; grandparents, Veronica (Vera) and Joseph Brandl and Anna and Julius Czapalski; uncles, Joseph and Thomas Brandl; cousins, Richard, Ricky, Timothy, Joseph, and Michael Brandl. Godmother of Annette Boarini, Kathy Clemente, and Bridget Burke; dear friend of the extended Boarini, Brandl, Clemente, Dillon, Hogg, Idstein, McArdle, O'Malley, Thomson, and Venn families and Barbara Winikates and the late Louise Baumstark. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Center of Concern, 1665 Elk Blvd, Des Plaines, IL 60016, www.centerofconcern.org, are appreciated.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.