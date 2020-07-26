1/
Angela C. Ptaszek
1929 - 2020
Angela Christine (Evonoff) Ptaszek, born January 25,1929, passed away July 21, 2020 at her home in Glenview, IL surrounded by her children. Preceded in death by her husband, Frank H. Ptaszek. She is survived by her five children: David Ptaszek (Barbara), Susan Smith (Mel), Sandra Frank, Brian Ptaszek and Amy Jo Leszynski (Ed). She is the grandmother of nine: Charissa (Ptaszek) Birmingham, Aaron Ptaszek, Renee (Smith) Caporale, Cherie Smith, Joshua Ptaszek, Kimberly (Frank) Friedrich, Michael Frank, Jason Leszynski, and Justin Leszynski. Angela is also the great grandmother of eight: Jake, Ashlyn, and James Birmingham, Elizabeth Ptaszek, Anthony and Dustin Caporale, Patrick Friedrich, and Tomas' Ptaszek. She is survived by her sister Wanda Norman, Des Plaines, IL. Angela will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, her unwavering Catholic faith and her devotion to her family. Her remains will be interred at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Donations in her name may be made to: Our Lady of Perpetual Help (in memo, note Needy Family Fund). Mailing address: OLPH, 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025, Attn. Laura. Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home of Niles is entrusted with arrangements. Info 847-581-0544 or www.colonialfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
