Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Domitilla Church
Angela D'Andrea Obituary
Angela D'Andrea, beloved wife of the late Pasquale; loving mother of Nick (Janice) D'Andrea, Phyllis (Greg) Bell and Patti (Tom) Pritchett; cherished grandmother of Antoinette, Rebecca, Ashley, Kiley, Christopher (Breea), Marissa, Savannah, Steven, Jenna (Chris), Jeff (Sophie), Anthony and the late Alyssa; dearest sister of the late Nicola (Tina)DiCristofano and the late Anna (Aldo) D'Andrea; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Thursday 9:30 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien to St. Domitilla Church. Mass 11:00 AM. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 PM. For funeral info: (630) 852-3593 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019
