Angela M. Dal Porto nee: Di Cicilia; Beloved wife of the late Richard; Devoted mother of Rick (Susan) Dal Porto, Donna (Steve) Zinn, Linda (Dan) Woods, Mary Lynn (Phil) Prosperi; Dear sister of the late Gene Cilio and the late Ronnie (Judy) Di Cicilia; Dear grandmother of Dana (Rich), Mark (Ashley), Michael, Jennifer, Lisa (Kit), Kellie, Amanda, Jackie and great grandmother of Joey, Brooke and Danny; Dear aunt and friend of many. Funeral Tuesday 8:30 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle, 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd). to St. Isidore Church, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3:00 pm. To 9:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019