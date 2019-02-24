|
|
Angela M. Finnerty; beloved wife of the late Philip; dearest mother of Angela (Jeff) Hriljac, Philip (Tara), Sheila (Aaron Leppin) and Shaun (Kerri Devine); proud grandma of Caitlin, Nick and Liam; loving sister of Msgr. Patrick Staunton, Brigid (the late Hugh) McPartlan, Cora (Joe) McCann, the late Marie (Jack) Campbell and Michael Staunton; fond aunt and friend to many. Funeral Monday 9 AM from Gibbons Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. to Old St. Patrick's Church. Mass 10 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3-9 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the or masses preferred. Native of Foxford, Co. Mayo, Ireland. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019