Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Old St. Patrick's Church
Angela Finnerty Obituary
Angela M. Finnerty; beloved wife of the late Philip; dearest mother of Angela (Jeff) Hriljac, Philip (Tara), Sheila (Aaron Leppin) and Shaun (Kerri Devine); proud grandma of Caitlin, Nick and Liam; loving sister of Msgr. Patrick Staunton, Brigid (the late Hugh) McPartlan, Cora (Joe) McCann, the late Marie (Jack) Campbell and Michael Staunton; fond aunt and friend to many. Funeral Monday 9 AM from Gibbons Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. to Old St. Patrick's Church. Mass 10 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3-9 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the or masses preferred. Native of Foxford, Co. Mayo, Ireland. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
