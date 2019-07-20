Home

Angela Frances Schroeder


1921 - 2019
Angela Frances Schroeder Obituary
Angela Frances Tercek Schroeder, former resident of Waukegan, IL, passed peacefully at her home in Houston, TX on July 13, 2019 at the age of 98. Angela is survived by her daughters, Margaret Frances Schroeder Crawford of Houston, TX and Nancy Jean Schroeder Grant of Littleton, CO. Angela is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Sharon Ostrander Schroeder, her sister-in-law, Marilyn Lambie Tercek, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Angela is preceded in death by husband Quintin Seth Schroeder, son Q. Michael Schroeder, brother Frank L. Tercek, sister Mary Tercek Price, and brother-in-law Robert Price.

Angela was born in Waukegan on May 23, 1921 to Peter and Frances Tercek. She attended Mother of God Catholic School and graduated from Waukegan High School. She met and married the love of her life, Quintin, a WWII Navy pilot stationed at Great Lakes Naval Center. Angela will be interred beside her husband at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Salina, KS, Quintin's hometown. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Benedictine Nuns, 7430 N. Ridge Blvd., Chicago, IL 60605 or Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies, 15350 W. 72nd, Ave., Arvada, CO 80007.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 20, 2019
