Angela (Angie) Jean Kramer, 54, of Island Lake, Illinois, died Monday, June 30, 2020. Angie was born on November 2, 1965, in Dubuque, Iowa. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1984 and left the area shortly after to become a nanny in Evanston, IL. In her early years, she marched in the Colts Drum & Bugle Corps as a soprano player. While in Illinois, she met the love of her life, Steven Kramer, and they were united in marriage on April 29, 1989. Together they raised two children. Anyone who was fortunate enough to know Angie could attest to her unmatched selflessness - she truly did put everyone before herself. She was known to always have a smile on her face and to be equipped with quick-witted remarks. Her life was spent traveling the country with her husband and children, cheering on the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Cubs, attending music and sporting events, and caring for others. Angie's unconditional love and support to those around her is endless and will be felt for eternity.



Beloved wife of the late Steven Kramer; loving mother of Christopher Kramer and Jessica Kramer and dog-child Small-e, and dog-grandchild Pawblow Escobark; cherished daughter of Peggy Swift and the late Gerald Swift; fond daughter-in-law of Carol Kramer and the late Robert Kramer; sister-in-law to David (Elizabeth Conwell) Kramer and Daniel Kramer; devoted sister of David Swift, Sara (Denis) Morrison, Mary (Jay) Powers, Charles (Deb) Swift, Patrick (Nadra) Swift, Tom (Carol Copeland) Swift, John (Janine) Swift and the late Michael (Kim) Swift; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews.



To honor Angie's life, a "celebration of life" will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store