Angela Kutyla nee Steinbach, age 91, of Niles IL. Beloved wife of the late John Kutyla. Devoted mother to Leonard (Cathy) Kutyla, Bernadette (Dennis) Peca, Dorothea (the late Vladimir) Gastevich, the late Elizabeth Kutyla-Miner (Scott Miner), and Robert (Laura Alderson) Kutyla. Cherished grandma to Gregory, Juliana, Vanessa, Cassandra, Alexander, Nicholas, and Olivia. Dear sister to Anna Maria (the late Edward) Pezanowski. Angela will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, and will be dearly missed. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers donations in Angela's name can be made to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654. Friends are encouraged to share condolences on Angela's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com. For more information please call 773-736-3833.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
