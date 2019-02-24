Home

Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
8:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Angela Dal Porto Obituary
Angela M. Dal Porto nee: Di Cicilia; Beloved wife of the late Richard; Devoted mother of Rick (Susan) Dal Porto, Donna (Steve) Zinn, Linda (Dan) Woods, Mary Lynn (Phil) Prosperi; Dear sister of the late Gene Cilio and the late Ronnie (Judy) Di Cicilia; Dear grandmother of Dana (Rich), Mark (Ashley), Michael, Jennifer, Lisa (Kit), Kellie, Amanda, Jackie and great grandmother of Joey, Brooke and Danny; Dear aunt and friend of many. Funeral Tuesday 8:30 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle, 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd). to St. Isidore Church, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3:00 pm. To 9:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
