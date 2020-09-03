Angela M. Scola, nee Carino, age 93, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020. Angela was the beloved wife of the late Ernesto M.; loving mother of Michael J. (Roberta) Scola; dearest daughter of the late Carmela and Giuseppe Carino; cherished grandmother of Andrew M. and Anthony E. Scola; dear sister of the late Giulia, Amelia, Antonio, Francesco and Gilda; dear aunt of the late Teresa Cairo and the late Rosina Valli and many other nieces and nephews; great aunt of Judy Lowrance and Marilyn Russo. Visitation Friday, September 4, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. Rosalie Church in Harwood Heights for mass at 10:30 a.m. The interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Hillside, IL. For Covid-19 guidelines or more information www.cumberlandchapels.com
or call (708)456-8300