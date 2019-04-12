|
Angela M. Urso nee Savaglio, beloved wife of the late Frank J. Urso, Jr.; loving mother of Mary (Charles) Collar, Robert (Karen), Richard (Patricia), and Karen Urso; dear grandmother of Thomas (Beata) Collar and David (Meghan) Collar, Melissa (Kevin) Robinson, Ricky (Angela) and Gina Urso; great-grandmother of Dominic, Skylar, Easton, Allison, Cameron, Ellery, Keegan, Galin, Mason and Gavin; fond sister of John (Jane) Savaglio, George (the late Linda) Savaglio, the late Eleanor (Tony) Casale and the late Rose (the late Tom) Iaquinta; also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, 9:15 a.m. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien to Our Lady of Peace Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 1 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Research Hospital or Rush Alzheimer's Research Center appreciated. For funeral info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2019