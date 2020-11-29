Angela Marie DiBiase Priola, to friends and family she was Marie. Though never needing an introduction, Marie was larger than life. Her exuberance filled a room. In her presence you were protected, loved, and important. If you were lucky enough to have her in your life, she was your dedicated cheerleader and fierce protector. She supported you without question. Marie was the center of her family's universe. Her parenting style, as described jokingly by her son Bill, was "free range kids." Without a doubt, Marie held her children dearest to her heart and would go to any end to ensure their well-being. Marie was the loving vivacious mother to Bill, Michael, Gina Marie (husband Ken) Cox and Victoria. Making a simple meal a feast; a small gathering a party. Marie was always ready to create a memory. An artist whose medium was hair for over 40 years. If you found yourself in her chair, you found yourself a friend for life. Marie loved to travel, especially with her grandchildren Preston and Isabella Cox. She loved history, was a voracious reader, and reveled at any chance to learn. Marie is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Philip. Back in the 70's (and together for countless parties, gatherings, and shenanigans), Marie and Phil starred in a musical comedy skit at St. Dennis Catholic Church, Chicago. He was her "Sonny" to her "Cher." Marie's revere for Cher continued through her 80th birthday celebration with special performance by her cousin of "If I Could Turn Back Time." Beyond the music, Marie appreciated how Cher lived her life on her terms. In kind, our Marie lived her own life on her own terms. To Marie, our hearts. You will be woefully missed. For more information about Marie's, Memorial Mass of Christian Burial, please visit: https://mariememorial.eventcreate.com/
