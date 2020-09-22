1/
Angela Podesta
Dan Sepke, 62, passed away on September 18, 2020, after a courageous 2-year battle with Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer. Dan is survived by his wife of 30 years, Angela Podesta and many dear friends and family.

Dan grew up in Mount Prospect and graduated from Hersey High where he wrestled and developed many of his life-long friends. He attended Illinois State University and worked in the print finishing industry until retirement.

Dan was passionate about sports. He followed high school, college and pro sports. Dan played and coached baseball along with his father and brother. He taught Angela how to golf and in turn, Angela taught Dan how to sail. Together, they spent 20 years sailing on Lake Geneva.

Dan prided himself on being well versed on current events and was always up for a vigorous political discussion. He inherited his Grandmother's love of animals. In addition to caring for his own animals, Dan took care of numerous stray cats in the neighborhood, along with the birds and squirrels.

Dan and Angela loved to travel and collected ornaments from everywhere they visited. Each Christmas they would reminisce about their trips as they put the ornaments on the tree. Even during his battle with cancer, they were able to take vacations to the Florida Keys and Cooperstown.

There will be a celebration of Dan's life on Thursday, September 24, 2020, visitation from 9am to 11:30am, service at 11:30am at Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Home 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
SEP
24
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
