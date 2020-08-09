Angela S. Marrari (nee D'Agostino); loving wife of Bruno; dearest mother of Enza (Roberto Molinari), Rocco (Juliette), Giuseppe (Mike LaFleur); cherished grandmother of Olivia, Bruno and Martina; dear sister of many; beloved Zia of many. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org
or to Santo Dei Miracoli Church at www.santodeimiracoli.com
. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic funeral services will be private. Funeral arrangement entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home.