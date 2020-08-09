1/
Angela S. Marrari
Angela S. Marrari (nee D'Agostino); loving wife of Bruno; dearest mother of Enza (Roberto Molinari), Rocco (Juliette), Giuseppe (Mike LaFleur); cherished grandmother of Olivia, Bruno and Martina; dear sister of many; beloved Zia of many. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org or to Santo Dei Miracoli Church at www.santodeimiracoli.com. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic funeral services will be private. Funeral arrangement entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
