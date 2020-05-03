Angela Stringini, nee Lucca, 91, formerly of Lombard. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of Susan (Steve) Miles and Richard Stringini. Cherished grandmother of Tony Voegtle, Angela (John) Wiggins, Michelle, Christiana and Theresa Stringini. Dearest great-grandmother of 10. A memorial mass and interment will be held at a later date. For info,
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.