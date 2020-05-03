Angela Stringini
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angela Stringini, nee Lucca, 91, formerly of Lombard. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of Susan (Steve) Miles and Richard Stringini. Cherished grandmother of Tony Voegtle, Angela (John) Wiggins, Michelle, Christiana and Theresa Stringini. Dearest great-grandmother of 10. A memorial mass and interment will be held at a later date. For info,

www.HumesFH.com or 630.628.8808



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
630-628-8808
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved