Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii
1224 W Lexington St
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii
1224 W Lexington St
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Tarantino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Tarantino

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Angela Tarantino Obituary
Angela Tarantino nee Martini, age 92. Devoted wife of the late Rudolph S. "Rudy"'; beloved daughter of the late Enrica nee Rossi and the late Peter Martini; loving mother of Tracey (Joseph) DiBuono; fond grandmother of Darci (Phil) Pinello and Disa (John) Simpson; great grandmother of Frankie, Sophia, and Francesca; dear sister of Claire (the late Robert) Norris, Agnes (the late Ernest) Connelly and the late Theresa (the late Angelo) Calvello; sister-in-law of Mary Jane (the late George) Schenn; the late James (the late Marie) Tarantino; the late Mario (the late Grace) Tarantino, the late Ann (the late Gus) Macaluso and the late Carmella (the late Frank) Dineen; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Family and Friends to meet for visitation Thursday June 27, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 12:00 noon at Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii, 1224 W Lexington St, Chicago, IL 60607, (312) 421-3757. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii, www.ourladyofpompeii.org. or The Service Club of Chicago, www.theserviceclubofchicago.org., would be appreciated. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now