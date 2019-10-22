Home

Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Juliana Church
Angela V. Schneider
Angela "Angie" Schneider, nee Gariti, 84. Beloved wife of the late Norman O. Schneider, Sr.. Loving mother of Debra (David) Piraino, Christine (Scott) Ward and Norman Jr. (Colleen) Schneider. Proud grandmother of Amy (Nick), Amanda (Curtis), Matthew, Brian, Kyle, Lauryn and Kristin. Great grandmother of Mia, Brianna and soon to arrive "baby Skylar". Fond sister of Biagio "Ben" (Carol) Gariti, Salvatore "Sam" (Betty) Gariti and the late Marianna (Charles) Brocar. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Former member of Des Plaines "Kings and Queens" Bowling League (River Rand), retired employee of MBL Bion (Des Plaines) and Mohawk Spring Co (Schiller Park).

Visitation Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago from 4- 9 pm. Funeral Friday, prayers at funeral home at 11:30 am to St. Juliana Church. Mass 12:00 pm. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. Memorials to or appreciated. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 22, 2019
