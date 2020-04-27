Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Angeleen J. Andrews, nee Rendas, 90, beloved wife of the late Arthur J. Andrews; devoted mother of Maria (the late Richard) Lubera, John (Dianne) and George (Margo) Andrews; proud yia-yia of Nick Lubera, Eric (Danyelle) Andrews, Leah Andrews and Joseph Andrews; great yia-yia of Chloe and Ronan. Funeral Service Private and Interment Private at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 Restrictions a celebration of Angeleen's life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Apostle Greek Orthodox Church will be appreciated. Info. 630-941-5860.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 27, 2020
