|
|
Angelika "Geli" Kress, of Chicago's Roscoe Village neighborhood, passed away on March 4, 2020 due to illness. Geli was born in Goldbach, Germany the beloved first daughter of Frieda and Karl Spennesberger. Geli moved to the United States after college, settling in Connecticut for several years before moving to her beloved Chicago. Geli spent her professional career as an account executive at Aetna and later worked at Information Resources. She retired in 2019 to spend more time on her passions: gardening, knitting, literature and long walks with Scout, her treasured canine companion. She especially enjoyed a good "porch sit" with friends, enjoying nibbles and a lovely glass of wine or two. Geli was a thoughtful observer with a keen wit and a deep appreciation of life. She was much loved and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Geli was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her sister Veronika and brother-in-law Toni Völker, and neice and nephew Sybille and Daniel Völker, all residing in Germany. A memorial mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions honoring Geli may be made to Old St. Patrick's Church (www.oldstpats.org) and/or Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter (www.orphansofthestorm.org). Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020