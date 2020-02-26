Home

Angeliki Ducak Obituary
Angeliki Ducak was released from her pain on February 19, 2020. Angel has left us to join her beloved son Randy. The devoted daughter of Carol and the late Nick Panagos who shares in grief with her loving brothers, Nicholas 'Nikos' (Anna) and Plato (the late Elizabeth 'Liz') Panagos. Angel loved and will be sorely missed by her aunts and uncle Anthony 'Tony' (Sharon) Martin, Joan (Clair) Marion, Jane (the late James 'Jim'), Martin, Freda (the late Chris) Panagos, and Maryla (the late Charles) Panagos and her many cousins, nieces and nephews, friends, neighbors, and workmates. To know her was to love her. Our Angel has truly earned her wings. Visitation Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Michalik Funeral Home, 1056 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60642. For information please call 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2020
