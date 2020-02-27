|
Beloved mother of the late Randy; devoted daughter of Carol and the late Nick Panagos; loving sister of Nicholas (Anna) and Plato (the late Elizabeth) Panagos; fond niece of Anthony (Sharon) Martin, Joan (Clair) Marion, Jane (the late James), Martin, Freda (the late Chris) Panagos, and Maryla (the late Charles) Panagos; also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, friends. Visitation Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Michalik Funeral Home, 1056 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL. For info 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2020