Angelina Lenora DeGuido nee Gallucci lived a beautiful life for 97 1/2 years and cherished her family above all. Adored wife of 72 years to the late Salvatore. Devoted mother to Sally Ann & Craig LaCrosse and the late Mary Catherine DeGuido. Beloved grandmother to Tracy & Craig Zoberis, Jeff & Danielle, Brian & Katy, and Scott & Kathryn LaCrosse. Known as Pizza-Grandma to her 12 beautiful great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Natalie, Mackenzie, Mia, Gillian, Jacqueline, Brooklyn, Ashley, Sophia, Layne, Charlotte and Ally. Special aunt to Rosemary Alesia, Tony Argentiere and Bobby Long. Great aunt and great-great aunt to many. She loved making pizza, shopping, finding a bargain, blush wine, Bingo and teaching her grandchildren to play poker. Retired school secretary for Chicago Board of Education. She was the consummate matriarch to her loving family. Visitation Thursday, 9:00 a.m. until time of mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Church, 306 W. 4th Street, Hinsdale. Entombment Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to HURSEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2019