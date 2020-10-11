1/1
Angelina Pedroso
Doctora Angelina Pedroso was called home at 90 years of age on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Dr. Pedroso was preceded in death by her late husband, Dr. Aldo Pedroso, and youngest son Daniel Pedroso, leaving behind her loving son, Aldo Pedroso, and three glorious grandchildren, Morgan, Sofia, and Isabela. She also leaves behind Flora Llacuna, whom she affectionately considered her one and only daughter. The family deeply appreciates your expression of sympathy. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
