Doctora Angelina Pedroso was called home at 90 years of age on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Dr. Pedroso was preceded in death by her late husband, Dr. Aldo Pedroso, and youngest son Daniel Pedroso, leaving behind her loving son, Aldo Pedroso, and three glorious grandchildren, Morgan, Sofia, and Isabela. She also leaves behind Flora Llacuna, whom she affectionately considered her one and only daughter. The family deeply appreciates your expression of sympathy. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com
or (847)675-1990.