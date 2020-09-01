Angeline Angelopoulos, (nee Strouboulos); born in Pigadakia, Tripoli, Greece; Beloved wife of John; Devoted mother of Peter, Patricia (James G.) Romas, and Angelo; Cherished grandmother of Sofia Angelyne Romas; Loving sister of Nick (Lemonia) Strouboulos, Georgia (the late Paraskeva) Hasapis, the late Angelo (Tasia) Stroumboulos, and the late Betty (the late Tom) Stamison; Dearest sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many in USA and Greece. Visitation Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 4 – 8 p.m. at Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home 8025 W. Golf Rd. Niles, IL. Family and friends will meet Wednesday morning at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church 7373 N. Caldwell Ave. Niles, IL. 60714 for a 10:00 a.m. Funeral service. Interment following to Elmwood Cemetery. Due to Covid 19 restrictions face masks must be worn at funeral home, church and cemetery and social distancing must be followed. It is recommended that if you are not feeling well you should not attend. Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD. Info: 847-581-0536 or info@colonialfuneral.com.