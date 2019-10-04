|
Angeline Candotti, nee DiVito, age 88, of Crystal Lake, formerly of Niles, beloved wife of the late Nick; loving mother of the late Mark (Jean) Candotti, Maria Candotti, Angela (Frank) Benedetto and Nick (Royanne) Candotti; cherished grandmother of Nick (Kelsey), Kelly, Tony (Lindsay), Kristi, Vince (Kendra), Theresa, Mark, Julianna, Christina, Michelle, Anna, Matthew and the late Grace; dearest great grandmother of 7; Dear sister of the late Ida (the late Dom) Corona, the late Venus (the late Mike) Guglielmo, the late Florence (the late Ray) Pettenuzzo, Theresa (Aldo) Cecchin and Tony (Ethelann) DiVito; fond aunt of many. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, Sunday 3:00 – 8:00 pm. Funeral Monday 9:15 am to Our Lady of Ransom Church Mass 10:00 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the or the American Brain Tumor Association Appreciated. 847-966-7302 www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 4, 2019