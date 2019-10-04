Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
For more information about
Angeline Candotti
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Ransom Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Angeline Candotti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angeline Candotti


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angeline Candotti Obituary
Angeline Candotti, nee DiVito, age 88, of Crystal Lake, formerly of Niles, beloved wife of the late Nick; loving mother of the late Mark (Jean) Candotti, Maria Candotti, Angela (Frank) Benedetto and Nick (Royanne) Candotti; cherished grandmother of Nick (Kelsey), Kelly, Tony (Lindsay), Kristi, Vince (Kendra), Theresa, Mark, Julianna, Christina, Michelle, Anna, Matthew and the late Grace; dearest great grandmother of 7; Dear sister of the late Ida (the late Dom) Corona, the late Venus (the late Mike) Guglielmo, the late Florence (the late Ray) Pettenuzzo, Theresa (Aldo) Cecchin and Tony (Ethelann) DiVito; fond aunt of many. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, Sunday 3:00 – 8:00 pm. Funeral Monday 9:15 am to Our Lady of Ransom Church Mass 10:00 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the or the American Brain Tumor Association Appreciated. 847-966-7302 www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now