Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Angeline DiGregorio Obituary
Angeline A. DiGregorio, 91, passed away June 26, 2019. Loving mother of Rochelle (Jim DeCorrevont) Schittino, Annamarie (James) Bannos, Nick (Amy) DiGregorio. Beloved grandmother of Patrice Schittino Bolton, Sammy Schittino, Anthony Schittino, Jimmy Bannos, Nicky Schittino, Anjelica Bannos Totsch, Alex Hall Helvy, Avagrace DiGregorio. Great grandmother of eight. Dear sister of Paul (Lee) Mazzacano. Visitation will be Sunday, June 30, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W Lawrence Ave, Norridge. Visitation will also be held on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Info: 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 28, 2019
