Angeline 'Angie' Gulino, nee D' Antonio, age 87, passed away on May 14, 2019. Angie was the beloved wife of the late Salvador 'Sam'; loving mother of Steven (Beth) Gulino, Suzanne (Jimmy) Vondruska and Sam (Liam) Gulino; cherished grandmother of Gareth (Jennifer) Gulino, Carla (Ryan) Harris, Carlie (Ryan) Thompson and Chelsea (Jarrod) Richardson; great grandmother of Liam, WIll, Nolan, Norah and Carson; dear sister of the late Dominic, Anthony, James, Justine, Ann, Rose, Jenny and Mary; fond aunt of many. Visitation Friday May 17, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Melrose Park for a mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019