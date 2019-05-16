Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Melrose Park, IL
View Map
Angeline "Angie" Gulino

Angeline "Angie" Gulino Obituary
Angeline 'Angie' Gulino, nee D' Antonio, age 87, passed away on May 14, 2019. Angie was the beloved wife of the late Salvador 'Sam'; loving mother of Steven (Beth) Gulino, Suzanne (Jimmy) Vondruska and Sam (Liam) Gulino; cherished grandmother of Gareth (Jennifer) Gulino, Carla (Ryan) Harris, Carlie (Ryan) Thompson and Chelsea (Jarrod) Richardson; great grandmother of Liam, WIll, Nolan, Norah and Carson; dear sister of the late Dominic, Anthony, James, Justine, Ann, Rose, Jenny and Mary; fond aunt of many. Visitation Friday May 17, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Melrose Park for a mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019
