Angeline Kolodziej, age 92, was a resident of Wauconda, IL. Angeline was the beloved wife of the late Frank; loving mother of Lillian (August) Battaglia, Marsha (Donald) Fitzgibbons, Kristine (Thomas) Senstrom and the late Leonard; cherished grandmother of Anne (Myles) Dannhausen, Sean (Laura) Fitzgibbons, Kelly Fitzgibbons and Frances Battaglia; dear sister of Paulina Kazmierski. Angeline was born October 26, 1926 in Poland and passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Journeycare Hospice in Barrington, IL. Angeline was a member of the Polish National Alliance. Visitation will be Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 8:30 am to time of prayers at 9:30 am, proceeding to Transfiguration Parish 348 W. Mill St., Wauconda, IL 60084, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Journeycare Hospice 405 Lake Zurich Rd., Barrington, Il 60010 (847-381-5599). Funeral information: 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 22, 2019