Angeline Liapes

Angeline "Angie" Liapes, born in Chicago, Illinois on May 16,1931, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Carmel, Indiana. Angie was preceded in death by her beloved husband James and her adored parents, Helen and John Ladas. She is survived by her cherished sons Theodore and John (Mary) Liapes and granddaughter Katherine (Evan) Teske and great-grandson Nolan. Loving aunt and cousin to many. Angie attended Calvin Park High School and DePaul University. Shortly after graduating from college she met the love of her life when a family friend encouraged his son Jim to give Angie a call. He did, and the rest, as they say, is history. Nothing gave Angie more pleasure than being Jim's wife and mother to her two sons Teddy and John. She loved entertaining and was a whiz in the kitchen. Known for her legendary Greek cuisine, especially her first class Baklava and Pastitsio, Angie delighted in cooking and baking for her family and friends. It's true that in later years Angie kept a close eye on Jim's sweet tooth, but always with a laugh and a smile and only because she loved him so much. The two were devoted to each other for more than 62 years. Inseparable during their golden years, Angie and Jim are finally reunited for all eternity. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com
