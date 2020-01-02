|
|
Angeline "Babe" Pesoli nee Mulizio, 91; Devoted wife of 72 years of James Pesoli, retired C.P.D.; Loving mother of Patricia (John) Masini, Ann Marie (Bob) Bartee and the late James (Susan Toblesky) Pesoli; Fond grandmother of John (Shannon) Masini, Anthony (Amy) Masini, Jennifer (Robert) Verdonck, Vanessa (Bryan) Tobin, Jim Pesoli, Joseph (Michelle) Pesoli and Jessica (Aleksa) Petkovic; Great-grandmother of Marissa, Monica, Isabella, Alyssa, Gianna, Jack, Joseph, Lauren, Dominic, the late Charlie, Danny, Luciana, Reese, Leo, Jimmy, Vinny, Maja, Luca, Luka and Ella. Angeline was a dear sister and aunt to many. Visitation Friday Jan. 3 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral service begins Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home proceeding to Our Lady, Mother of the Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 2, 2020