Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary, Seat of Wisdom Church
Park Ridge, IL
View Map
Resources
Angeline Tufano Obituary
Angeline Tufano nee Colauito, age 91. Devoted wife of the late Frank; Beloved mother of Louis (Jill) Tufano, Susan (Anthony) Michi and Jerry (Kathy) Tufano; Loving grandmother of Alex and Ryan Tufano, Amanda and Dominic Michi, Frank (Jennifer) Tufano, Krista Tufano, Michael (Monica) Tufano, Nick (Sarah) Tufano and Anthony (Krista) Tufano and great-grandmother of Kate, Charlotte, Tyler, Destiny, Ethan, Savannah, Johnny, Inez, Ophelia, Joey and Landon; dear sister of Annette (the late Charles) Salvatore; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday August 22, 2019 from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral services begin Friday 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to Mary, Seat of Wisdom Church in Park Ridge for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019
