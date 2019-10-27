Home

John G. Adinamis Funeral Directors, Ltd.
2720 S. River Road
Des Plaines, IL 60018
(847) 375-0095
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church
2501 S. Wolf Rd
Westchester, IL
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church
2501 S. Wolf Rd
Westchester, IL
Angeline V. Govostis


1927 - 2019
Angeline Vourgias Govostis, 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Angeline was born on October 1, 1927 in Ottumwa, IA. At the age of 3, her family moved to Galesburg, IL. She graduated from Galesburg High School in 1945. She attended Knox College and then transferred to Iowa State Teachers College, graduating with her bachelor's degree in 1949. She taught elementary school in Galesburg until 1951, when she donned the trim uniform and silver wings of a United Airlines stewardess. She moved to Chicago, working for United Airlines until she met and married the love of her life, Dr. Michael C. Govostis in 1954. Angeline was a devoted wife and mother with unbounding love for her family. She was especially caring, giving and generous to all the children in her life. Among countless passions, she enjoyed cooking, sewing, needlepoint, and reading. While raising her family, she continued to teach as a substitute in the Chicago Public Schools and ultimately managed her husband's medical office.



Angeline was preceded in death by her husband Michael, parents Gust and Paraskevi, sister Mabel, granddaughter Melissa. She is survived by her four children; daughter Margo (Peter) Pachona, daughter Pamela (Joseph) Petrich, son Dr. Dean Michael (Jennifer) Govostis, daughter Drs. Janice (Peter) Farrehi; proud grandmother of Jason (Jackie), Allison (Scott), Julia, Lauren, Michael Peter, Clara, Luke, Grace, Sarah, Nicole, Renee, Michael Dean; loving great-grandmother of Ryan, Wilhelmina, Austin, Kaylee; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will meet Monday, October 28th at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Rd., Westchester, IL 60154 for a visitation from 11:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 noon. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Road., Westchester, IL 60154 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd., (847) 375-0095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
