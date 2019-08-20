Home

Services
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:15 AM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
4832 Highland Ave.
Downers Grove, IL
View Map
Angelita T. Gaffud

Angelita T. Gaffud Obituary
Angelita T. Gaffud; dear daughter of the late Miguel and Maria Gaffud; fond sister of Miguel T. (Edna), Jaime (Nenita), the late Maria Luisa, Norma, M.D., Jose, M.D. (Esther), Jorge, M.D. (Kay) Gaffud; loving aunt, godmother and teacher to many. Visitation Thursday 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Friday 9:15 AM, from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St., (1 blk So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove to St. Joseph Church, Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Private. Memorials to St. Joseph School, 4832 Highland Ave., Downers Grove, IL 60515, appreciated. 630/968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 20, 2019
