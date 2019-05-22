|
Angelo "Ginger" Troiani age 88; beloved husband of Sharon nee Cardwell; loving father of Frank (Charlotte), Steven, David and Tom. Dear brother of the late Mike (Joan); dear uncle of Scott (Sandy), Kevin, Meagan and Kelly; brother-in-law of Tim (Joan) Ivers. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 Pm till 9:00 PM at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Niles. Funeral services Thursday 9:00 AM to St. John Brebeuf Church for mass at 10:00 AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Member of Niles Lion Club, District Governor 1F 1974-1975 and member of Niles VFW 7712. Memorials to your favorite foundation appreciated. Funeral info: 847-966-7302.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019