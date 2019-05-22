Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
For more information about
Angelo Troiani
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelo Troiani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelo Anthony "Ginger" Troiani

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Angelo Anthony "Ginger" Troiani Obituary
Angelo "Ginger" Troiani age 88; beloved husband of Sharon nee Cardwell; loving father of Frank (Charlotte), Steven, David and Tom. Dear brother of the late Mike (Joan); dear uncle of Scott (Sandy), Kevin, Meagan and Kelly; brother-in-law of Tim (Joan) Ivers. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 Pm till 9:00 PM at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Niles. Funeral services Thursday 9:00 AM to St. John Brebeuf Church for mass at 10:00 AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Member of Niles Lion Club, District Governor 1F 1974-1975 and member of Niles VFW 7712. Memorials to your favorite foundation appreciated. Funeral info: 847-966-7302.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now